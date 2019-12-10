Oregon Ducks success and snubs in 2019 Pac-12 Conference honors

Let the honors and awards begin to pile up for the No. 6 and 2019 Pac-12 Champion Oregon Ducks.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 conference released its first team, second team and specialists honors.

Below is the list of Ducks who made the list.

FIRST TEAM:

Penei Sewell - The Outland Trophy finalist and Pro Football Focus Pac-12 Player of the Year can now add Pac-12 first team All-Conference to his impressive sophomore season resume. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle makes highlight plays all over the field, whether it's protecting quarterback Justin Herbert or creating a lot of space for the ground attack.

Sewell was also named on Tuesday as a finalist for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award.

Brady Breeze - Rewind last weekend to the Pac-12 Championship game and Breeze played his heart out. Both on special teams and in the secondary, the 6-foot, 196-pound junior flew to the ball and made some serious big hits. The Portland-native has earned and deserved this award this season in his best year yet in an Oregon football uniform. His best game came against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles where he recorded one pick-six, one fumble recovery and seven tackles.

In the Pac-12 Championship, it was more of the same: nine tackles, one interception and one monstrous hit that almost flipped Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon.

SECOND TEAM:

CJ Verdell - The 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back has had an up and down season in his sophomore campaign. Easily his two best games were against Washington State (rushed for 257 yards on the ground and three touchdowns) and against Utah in the Pac-12 championship (sealed the win with a 70-yard TD run to go along with 208 rushing yards that resulted in the Pac-12 championship MVP trophy). Overall, Verdell has had back-to-back seasons rushing for over 1,000+ yards for the Ducks, the fifth Ducks running back to do so and just the third as a freshman and sophomore.

Shane Lemieux - A four-year starter on that stout Oregon offensive line that has been named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award that recognizes the nation's best offensive line.

Troy Dye - Duh. This is a no-brainer but also definitely too low. Dye has lead the team in tackles 19-of-37 career games, has lead the team in tackles the previous three seasons. His senior season, Dye has recorded 75 tackles and two interceptions while wearing a club on his right hand for half the season.

All I know is we PAC12 champs and them other 11 teams can't say that this year‼️🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/AiJmc40OgP — Troy Dye (@Tdye15dbTroy) December 10, 2019

Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year:

Kayvon Thibodeaux - And with good reason. In his first season of collegiate football, Thibodeaux leads the team in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14.0). In the Pac-12 championship, Thibodeaux made Utah QB Tyler Huntley's life a nightmare applying six QB pressures and 2.5 sacks. He also blocked a punt on special teams.

The future is bright.

My goodness. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/do99CjtxYi — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) December 7, 2019

SNUBBED:

No Justin Herbert? No Calvin Throckmorton?

This is by no means in disrespect to the players who were honored with first or second team accolades, but c'mon Pac-12. How does one win the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and not earn first team or second team accolades? Especially when another freshman defensive lineman in USC's Drake Jackson made second team.

At least the Ducks add Pac-12 champs to their name.

Oregon Ducks success and snubs in 2019 Pac-12 Conference honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest