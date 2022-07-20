Oregon Ducks season opener against Georgia is sold out
No surprise here, but the highly anticipated matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs is officially sold out, according to game officials on Wednesday.
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has always been a tough ticket, but the matchup between two powerhouse programs – and of course the side plot of Dan Lanning taking over as Oregon’s head coach after serving as Georgia’s defensive coordinator last year – has made this game one of the must-see contests of the college football season.
“This has already proven to be one of the toughest tickets we’ve ever seen for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. “You have the defending National Champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend, it’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets.”
While neutral site is a bit of a misnomer in this situation – since the game is being played in Atlanta – it is still a great opportunity for the Ducks to show off their new look on a national stage, while they attempt to take down college football’s best team from last season.
The game is kicking off at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, September 3.
