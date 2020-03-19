The commitment is over six months away, but one can't help but feel the hype surrounding this recruit.

2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims has announced the Oregon Ducks in his top-12.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to 247sports composite, Mims is rated the top recruit in the state of Georgia, the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the country and No. 8 rated nationally.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound OT from Cochran, Georgia is an absolute monster in the trenches, a perfect match for a coach like Mario Cristobal, and received an offer from Oregon on January 10. It would take a lot to get Mims out on the west coast as the 247 composite projects he'll stay home and commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Duck fans know that no recruit is ever locked up with Cristobal on the prowl.

Granted, Mims is a class of 2021 recruit, a huge selling point to Oregon would be playing time. Coming into this next season, the Ducks graduated four of their five starters leaving just Heisman hopeful Penei Sewell the sole returner. Six of the 14 offensive linemen on Oregon's roster are upperclassmen (juniors or seniors), leaving a lot of room for competition for the next few years.

Oregon Ducks in the running for 5-star OT Amarius Mims originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest