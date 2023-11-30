Oregon Ducks rooting guide for 2023 Conference Championship Week

We are getting set to kick off the biggest weekend of the college football season, with five massive games taking place that will put the final touches on the College Football Playoff Rankings.

It all starts with the No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Washington Huskies on Friday night, and continues on with games between Georgia and Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State, Florida State and Louisville, and Michigan vs. Iowa.

While it seems that the Ducks, for the most part, are in a win-and-in situation with the Pac-12 Championship Game, there are a couple of chaotic scenarios where it could be thrown into doubt whether Oregon would be included as a playoff team, even with a victory.

In order to make sure that’s not the case, it’s important that fans know potential outcomes. First of all, the main goal is to obviously win on Friday night. Without a victory in the rematch vs. Washington, Oregon has no chance of getting into the playoff, so every conversation about the CFP for Duck fans needs to start and end with taking care of business down in Las Vegas.

Should that happen, though, here’s what Oregon fans need to be rooting for in order to cement their spot as one of the final four teams on Sunday:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Who Duck Fans Should Root For: Georgia

How to Watch: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT | CBS

Point Spread: Georgia -5.5

Analysis: The single most helpful outcome this weekend, when it comes to avoiding chaos, is if the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take care of business vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Should the Crimson Tide win, there is a small chance that both SEC teams have a case to get into the final four, and with the Texas head-to-head win over Alabama earlier in the year, it’s possible to make the case that the Longhorns would get in over Oregon should they win the Big 12. A lot of things could happen ultimately if Alabama wins, and the outcome might night be great for Oregon. However, if Georgia wins, then it seems that the Ducks have an easy path.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State

Who Duck Fans Should Root For: Oklahoma State

How to Watch: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT | ABC

Point Spread: Texas -15.5

Analysis: Like I mentioned above with the Alabama over Georgia scenario, there’s a small chance that Texas gets the nod over Oregon with a win in the Big-12 Championship because of their win over the Crimson Tide earlier this season. While I find it unlikely, there is a possibility. So with that being said, it would be the most beneficial for the Ducks if Texas lost to Oklahoma State, though I don’t think that’s very likely to happen, either.

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville

Who Duck Fans Should Root For: Louisville

How to Watch: Saturday, 5 p.m. PT | ABC

Point Spread: Florida State -2.5

Analysis: This is the rooting interest that the Oregon Duck fans likely share with every other college football fan at this point. Without their starting quarterback, it’s clear that Florida State is not the same team that they were all season, but they still have a chance to make it into the playoff as a 13-0 ACC Champion with a win over an average Louisville team. That would likely lead to a blowout loss against whoever they play in the first round of the playoff, which is fun for nobody but the team that beats them. If FSU can just get a loss out of the way right now, it opens up a playoff spot for a better team and saves us a blowout on New Year’s Day.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

Who Duck Fans Should Root For: Iowa, I guess

How to Watch: Saturday, 5 p.m. PT | FOX

Point Spread: Michigan -21.5

Analysis: To be honest, the outcome of this game doesn’t matter a whole lot for Oregon, since Iowa wouldn’t get in if they won, and Michigan likely would still get in even with a loss. In the end, there is approximately a zero percent chance that Michigan is going to lose this game, so we don’t need to spend a ton of time on it.

Which Outcome Is The Biggest

If Oregon fans had to choose one game where they can decide the outcome, it is undoubtedly the Georgia vs. Alabama game, where a Bulldogs victory would be incredibly beneficial. This is the first time that the two teams meet this season, and it should be a tough test on either side, which will lead to an incredibly entertaining game.

If I had to choose a second game that would be the most impactful, it would have to be the Florida State game, where a loss from the favorite also swings the door wide open for a Pac-12 Champion.

