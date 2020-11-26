Oregon Ducks reveal uniform combo ahead of game vs. Oregon State Beavers

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read

Ducks reveal uniform combo ahead of game vs. Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks aren’t hiding from anybody. 

Ranked No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon released their uniform combo against Oregon State. 

It’s the Nike Vapor Fusion yellow uniform jersey with chrome helmets!

 

The rivalry game kicks off Friday afternoon at 4:30pm PT on ESPN. 

Latest Stories