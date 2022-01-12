Oregon Ducks reschedule postponed game with Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon's home game vs. Colorado initially scheduled for Dec. 30 will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in MKA.#GoDucks https://t.co/epOSF3dxS2 — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) January 12, 2022

After having to postpone their game against the Colorado Buffaloes not once, but twice, the Oregon Ducks finally have something on the calendar for this Pac-12 matchup.

The Ducks announced on Wednesday that the game against Colorado will be played on January 25th at 7 p.m.

The game was originally going to be played on December 30th of 2021, but a COVID outbreak in the Colorado program caused it to be postponed until January 3rd. Of course, then a COVID outbreak in Oregon’s program postponed the game once again, which will now, hopefully, finally be played at the end of January, barring any more surprises.

