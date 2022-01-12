Oregon Ducks reschedule postponed game with Colorado Buffaloes

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
Oregon Ducks reschedule postponed game with Colorado Buffaloes
After having to postpone their game against the Colorado Buffaloes not once, but twice, the Oregon Ducks finally have something on the calendar for this Pac-12 matchup.

The Ducks announced on Wednesday that the game against Colorado will be played on January 25th at 7 p.m.

The game was originally going to be played on December 30th of 2021, but a COVID outbreak in the Colorado program caused it to be postponed until January 3rd. Of course, then a COVID outbreak in Oregon’s program postponed the game once again, which will now, hopefully, finally be played at the end of January, barring any more surprises.

