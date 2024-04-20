Oregon Ducks reportedly reached out to CB Cormani McClain after Colorado transfer

The Oregon Ducks are about as stacked as they can be at the cornerback position going into the 2024 season, but we know that’s not going to stop Dan Lanning from trying to add more top-rated talent if he is able to.

On Friday night, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the Ducks are one of the many teams to have reached out to former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain earlier this week after the former 5-star recruit entered the transfer portal.

McClain is going to be a sophomore in 2024. He was rated as the No. 1 CB and No. 14 overall player in the 2023 class. In his freshman year, he played in 9 games under Deion Sanders, with 13 tackles and 2 PBUs.

Cormani McClain tells @on3sports that he’s heard from these 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal Where Should He Go?👀https://t.co/xSqXS0NCGh pic.twitter.com/1Q7sywmMyP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2024

With the additions of Jabbar Muhammad and Kam Alexander this offseason, the Ducks are currently in a good spot when it comes to CB, but they can always work to develop McClain for the future and use him as much as he’s ready this year, should he be interested in that role.

We will see if the Ducks can get him to Oregon for a visit this spring.

