Oregon Ducks reportedly hire former UCF special teams coordinator Nick Toth

Mario Cristobal has made another addition to his coaching staff ahead of training camp.

According to a report from Football Scoop, the Ducks have hired Nick Toth to work with outside linebackers. For the past three seasons, he had been in charge of special teams at the University of Central Florida.

Toth will be reunited with Tim DeRuyter who he coached with at Texas A&M and helped develop Von Miller into the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He also coached at Fresno State, including a run in 2013 as defensive coordinator where the Bulldogs finished 6th nationally in sacks per game. Additionally, in 2012, Toth's Bulldogs defense forced 35 turnovers (5th in FBS).

Oregon had divvied up special teams responsibilities throughout the coaching staff after failures plagued the 2020 season. It's unclear if Toth will help in that regard, but seems likely, too.

Oregon opens the 2021 college football season against Toth's former tream, Fresno State, on September 4th at Autzen Stadium.