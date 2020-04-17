Oregon Ducks reportedly hire Bryan McClendon from South Carolina

While sports remain at a standstill and spring activities were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Ducks are still building for the upcoming football season.

On Friday, Mario Cristobal reportedly found his new wide receivers coach.

According to Football Scoop and later by Bruce Feldman, the Ducks will tap Bryan McClendon as their new wide receivers coach to fill the role left by Jovon Bouknight, who departed for Kentucky last month.

McClendon spent the past four years as an offensive coordinator at South Carolina. He first served as the Gamecocks' co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach before being promoted to sole offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. He was demoted at the end of the season, however, but remained on Will Muschamp's staff-- until Friday.

McClendon was a wide receiver at University of Georgia from 2002-2005, and after one year in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, returned to Athens as a graduate assistant. He was promoted to running backs coach in 2009 where he served that role until 2013. He was shifted over to wide recovers coach in 2014 as well as the Bulldogs recruiting coordinator. McClendon was promoted to an assistant head coach position in 2015 and then the interim head coach following the departure of Mark Richt.

After Georgia hired Kirby Smart as their new head coach, McClendon left and became the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at the University of South Carolina.

Cristobal coached against McClendon when the Ducks head coach served on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

