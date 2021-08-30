Oregon Ducks release first official depth chart for start of 2021 season

The first real sign that it is officially game week for the Oregon Ducks came on Monday morning, when the team released their first depth chart of the season.

While we are now less than a week away from the Ducks kicking off against Fresno State in Autzen Stadium on Saturday morning, fans now have a chance to see which players are going to be trotting out onto the field with the first team and getting the season underway.

The depth chart features a lot of names that we expected to see, and several that come as a surprise as well. Here is the two-deep depth chart for the Ducks at the start of the season:

QB1 — Anthony Brown

QB Anthony Brown Jr. (13). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

QB2 — Ty Thompson

QB Ty Thompson (13). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

RB1(a) — CJ Verdell

Oct 19, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

RB1(b) — Travis Dye

RB Travis Dye (26). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

TE1(a) — Spencer Webb

TE Spencer Webb (18). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

TE1 (b) — Moliki Matavao

TE Moliki Matavao (8) blocking LB Jabril McNeil (17). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

WR1 (Z) — Johnny Johnson III

WR Johnny Johnson III (3). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

WR2 (Z) — Dont'e Thornton

WR Dont'e Thornton (10) The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

WR1 (Y) — Mycah Pittman

WR Mycah Pittman (4). Following their first scrimmage of fall camp, the Ducks got back to work this week in Eugene as time winds down before their first game of the season. At the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Eugene OR (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

WR2 (Y) — Jaylon Redd

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

WR1 (X) — Troy Franklin

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin works out with the Ducks during Fall Camp.

Eug 081021 Uo Football 09

WR2 (X) — Isaah Crocker

Oregon receiver Isaah Crocker, right, tries too play keep away after pulling down a reception during the second half of the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.





LT1 — George Moore

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman George Moore (77) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LT2 — Dawson Jaramillo

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo (70) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LG1 — TJ Bass

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman T.J. Bass (56) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LG2 — Faaope Laloulu

The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

C1 — Alex Forsyth

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (78) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

C2 — Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Oregon Ducks kicked off their fall camp with a padded practice on Friday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. (Photograph via Zachary Neel)

RG1 — Ryan Walk

Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk (53) against Iowa State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

RG2 — Marcus Harper II

OL Marcus Harper II (55). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

RT1 — Steven Jones

OL Steven Jones (74). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

RT2 — Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (71). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Joker 1 — Kayvon Thibodeaux

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (5). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

Joker 2 — Jake Shipley

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Jake Shipley (90) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 — Keyon Ware-Hudson

Oregon defensive Tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson stays hydrated during Fall Camp.





DT2 — Kristian Williams

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Kristian Williams (91) prior to the Fiesta bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NT1 — Popo Aumavae

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (50) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NT2 — Jayson Jones

The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

DE1 — Brandon Dorlus

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) chases Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DE2 — Sua-ava Poti

The Oregon Ducks kicked off their fall camp with a padded practice on Friday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. (Photograph via Zachary Neel)

WILL1(a) — Dru Mathis

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Dru Mathis (54) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WILL(b) — Justin Flowe

LB Justin Flowe (10). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

MIKE1 — Noah Sewell

LB Noah Sewell (1). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

MIKE2— Keith Brown

The Oregon Ducks kicked off their fall camp with a padded practice on Friday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. (Photograph via Zachary Neel)

SAM(a) — Mase Funa

LB Mase Funa (47) works on pass-rushing drill with DL Louie Cresto (51). Following their first scrimmage of fall camp, the Ducks got back to work this week in Eugene as time winds down before their first game of the season. At the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Eugene OR (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

SAM(b) — Adrian Jackson

LB Adrian Jackson (29). Following their first scrimmage of fall camp, the Ducks got back to work this week in Eugene as time winds down before their first game of the season. At the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Eugene OR (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

Nickel 1 — Bennett Williams

S Bennett Williams (15). The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Nickel 2 — Jordan Happle

Oregon safety Jordan Happle (32) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

FCB1 — Mykael Wright

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FCB2 — Avante Dickerson

The Oregon Ducks strapped on the shoulder pads for this first time during fall camp on a smokey Thursday morning in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

BCB(a) — Trikweze Bridges

Oregon's Trikweze Bridges (No. 11), left, is a likely candidate to fill a slot on defense after two players were suspended from the defense.

Euyg 081421 Uo Defense 01

BCB(b) — Dontae Manning

Cornerback Dontae Manning jokes with fellow players during practice.





FS1 — Verone McKinley III

S Verone McKinley III (23) The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

FS2 — Bryan Addison

DB Bryan Addison (13). Following their first scrimmage of fall camp, the Ducks got back to work this week in Eugene as time winds down before their first game of the season. At the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Eugene OR (Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

BS1 — Steve Stephens IV

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Sep 7, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens (10) runs upfield after making an interception Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

BS2 — Jordan Happle

Oregon safety Jordan Happle (32) prepares for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Oregon won 43-29. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

