The Oregon Ducks are recruiting Damian Lillard... kind of originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks coaching staff is always hot on the recruiting trail.

According to 24/7 Sports, the Ducks had the No.11 recruiting class in 2020, and currently have the No.3 class for 2021.

With all the high-level players coming to Eugene, the Ducks stand to be one of the best teams in the Pac-12 for years to come.

But on Tuesday, they may have recruited their best play ever.

Coach Don Johnson, Director of High School Relations, tweeted out a flashy Oregon uniform with a very special name on the back.

That's right, that is a Damian Lillard jersey!

It makes sense. Johnson was the head coach at Jefferson High School in 2019, where his offensive coordinator was Lillard's brother, Houston Lillard. Houston would go on to take over the program from Johnson this past summer.

As for Dame, a pairing with Oregon would be perfect. I mean, Lillard does wear "The Letter O" on his jersey, and that just so happens to be the Oregon logo as well.

What's not to like?

There is one little hiccup though.

Lillard was spotted last season wearing an orange Beavers uniform at Reser Stadium...

Though it wasn't really a recruiting trip per se, it was a trip to support defensive back Jaydon Grant, whom his brother Houston mentored.

It was a flash in the pan. It was harmless.

Lillard belongs in Eugene.

The only question is where would you put Dame if he hit the gridiron for the Ducks?

His ability to jump over, and higher than much larger defenders would make him a perfect defensive back. While his vision and ability to find open windows for the assist would make him a perfect quarterback.

Heck, let's just put him on both sides of the ball and let him go to work.

Sure, there is the whole eligibility issue, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.

Until then, there is little doubt that Lillard would look great in Green and Yellow.