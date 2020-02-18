New Oregon Ducks recruiter Cooper Petagna throws shade at Washington

As if the Oregon vs. Washington rivalry wasn't intense enough, new Oregon football recruiting coach Cooper Petagna added a layer of intrigue.

On Monday, it was announced that head coach Mario Cristobal had hired Petagna away from the Washington Huskiesto join the Oregon recruiting staff.

Later Monday, Petagna changed both his Twitter avatar and header photo. The avatar merely displays the Oregon "O", which is nothing terribly compelling. But, one has to read in-between the lines with the header. A picture is worth a thousands words...

The photo is of Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman running for a touchdown in last season's game... at Washington.

Coincidence? We think not.

Undoubtedly, the shade Petanga is throwing is sure to be in good fun.

Here's how social media reacted to Petagna's new profile:

When you poach a staff member from UW and they immediately change their header picture to 👇 pic.twitter.com/yVNyG3WwiV — Owen Tooelve (@owentooelve) February 18, 2020

The saltiness is going to be real this season 🤣. — CrangessMcBasketball (@DuckVader76) February 18, 2020

The Ducks will host the Huskies in 2020 on Saturday, October 3 in Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon.

