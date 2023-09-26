Oregon Ducks ranked as one of nation’s most efficient teams so far in 2023

When you are still this early on in the college football season, having only played a handful of games with the meat of your schedule still in front of you, it’s sometimes hard to determine which teams are actually good, and which have simply looked good against bad teams.

For the Oregon Ducks, that’s a serious conundrum at the moment. Through four weeks, Dan Lanning has shown that his team looks like a serious College Football Playoff contender, beating the likes of Portland State, Texas Tech, Hawaii, and Colorado by a margin of 216-53. The Ducks have an offense that is one of the best in the nation, and a defense that appears to be championship worthy.

So is Oregon really that good, or have they simply played bad teams?

In reality, it’s a little bit of both. Nobody is going to try and convince you that PSU and Hawaii are world-beaters, but going to Lubbock and picking up a win over Texas Tech on the road is worth something, for sure, and holding Colorado’s top-5 ranked offense to just six points and fewer than 200 total yards is undoubtedly impressive.

What we want to look at to help us determine how good the Ducks really have been so far, though, is efficiency. To do that, we turn to ESPN’s Net Efficiency Rating — a score on a scale of 1-100 that incorporates offense, defense, and special teams efficiencies into a single schedule-adjusted measure of per-play efficiency.

“Schedule-adjusted measure” is the important thing to note there. The numbers here take into account the level of competition that a team has played and calculate the results based on how an average Top-25 team would have faired in the same situation.

So where do the Ducks rank when you look at things through that prism? Take a look:

Kansas State Wildcats

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 75.9

Offensive EFF: 77.6

Defensive EFF: 65.5

Special Teams EFF: 43.5

Analysis

A loss to No. 23 Missouri hurt the Wildcats, but they still have an above-average offense with a solid defense and should be able to compete near the top of the Big 12 this season.

Utah Utes

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 76.3

Offensive EFF: 40.7

Defensive EFF: 91.5

Special Teams EFF: 65.1

Analysis

Unsurprisingly, it has been the defense that’s led the way for Utah so far this year, with the 3rd best efficiency rating on that side of the ball in the nation. When Cameron Rising gets back, we will see what the Utes’ offense can do. Then they might be a truly dangerous team.

Air Force Falcons

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Overall Efficiency Rank: 76.7

Offensive EFF: 73.7

Defensive EFF: 70.4

Special Teams EFF: 48.0

Analysis

The level of competition isn’t great, but Air Force so far has beat every team that they’ve played in an impressive fashion. At the moment, they look like the class of the Mountain West.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 77.8

Offensive EFF: 50.0

Defensive EFF: 84.6

Special Teams EFF: 71.5

Analysis

It’s kind of crazy seeing Alabama this low on the list, isn’t it? Their offense is truly awful this year, and while the defense still stands strong, they’re unable to blow teams out like we’ve seen in the past.

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Overall Efficiency Rank: 78.8

Offensive EFF: 75.6

Defensive EFF: 77.1

Special Teams EFF: 30.7

Analysis

I’m honestly not too shocked to see Georgia this low on the list. If you were to take away the past couple of years and the preseason hype, I think the Bulldogs would be viewed as an average to above-average Top 25 team. We still need to see elite play from Carson Beck.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 78.9

Offensive EFF: 83.8

Defensive EFF: 63.2

Special Teams EFF: 45.8

Analysis

North Carolina’s offense is great under Drake Maye, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired. I’m not sure this team will be contending for a ACC championship title.

Louisville Cardinals

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Overall Efficiency Rank: 79.1

Offensive EFF: 88.7

Defensive EFF: 55.4

Special Teams EFF: 46.9

Analysis

Again, Louisville’s offense is great, ranking 19th in the nation when it comes to efficiency. The rest of the team needs a lot of work though.

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Overall Efficiency Rank: 80.4

Offensive EFF: 80.4

Defensive EFF: 66.2

Special Teams EFF: 60.7

Analysis

The Aggies are better than they were a year ago, but they still aren’t close to competing at the top of the SEC, and Jimbo Fisher is going to have to answers some questions about that sometime in the future.

UCLA Bruins

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Overall Efficiency Rank: 81.1

Offensive EFF: 63.6

Defensive EFF: 83.8

Special Teams EFF: 54.4

Analysis

Surprisingly, it has been UCLA’s defense that is really holding things down in Los Angeles while Chip Kelly continues to break in a true-freshman quarterback in Dante Moore. Without the ability to score in bunches, though, I’m not sure the Bruins can compete in the Pac-12 this year.

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 21st

Overall Efficiency Rank: 82.4

Offensive EFF: 85.4

Defensive EFF: 64.2

Special Teams EFF: 58.3

Analysis

We knew coming into this year that Oregon State’s offense was going to have to carry things after the pieces that they lost on defense. DJ Uiagalelei has done a decent job at that so far but has left some throws on the table as well.

Syracuse Orange

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: N/A

Overall Efficiency Rank: 83.5

Offensive EFF: 79.1

Defensive EFF: 79.0

Special Teams EFF: 41.7

Analysis

I’ve been pretty impressed with what Syracuse has done thus far, though none of their wins have come over great competition. We will see how they can hold up going forward, though, with games against Clemson, North Carolina, and Florida State in the next three weeks.

Ole Miss Rebels

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 20th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 84.1

Offensive EFF: 80.8

Defensive EFF: 75.6

Special Teams EFF: 57.2

Analysis

Mississippi dropped its biggest game of the year to date against Alabama, but they still look like a top-half team in the SEC that could make some noise down the road.

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 84.5

Offensive EFF: 83.1

Defensive EFF: 74.8

Special Teams EFF: 45.2

Analysis

It’s fair to say that Washington State might be the biggest surprise in the Pac-12 so far this season, looking like a real contender behind a dynamic offense. The defense needs to be a bit better to compete against the top teams in the conference, but the Cougars are lurking as a dangerous team going forward.

Duke Blue Devils

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 86.0

Offensive EFF: 78.0

Defensive EFF: 77.4

Special Teams EFF: 75.1

Analysis

Look at Duke go! The Blue Devils had that impressive season-opening win against Clemson, and now they’ll get a chance to upset Notre Dame on Saturday with College GameDay in town.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 3-1

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 87.2

Offensive EFF: 90.2

Defensive EFF: 73.2

Special Teams EFF: 42.7

Analysis

Speaking of Notre Dame, they are coming off of a brutal loss to Ohio State on the final play of the game. The Fighting Irish offense is great, and the defense is pretty solid, but the coaching needs to be a bit better in the future.

USC Trojans

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 87.4

Offensive EFF: 94.0

Defensive EFF: 54.6

Special Teams EFF: 73.4

Analysis

An elite offense and a downright bad defense — the Lincoln Riley story. It’s a bit too early to tell if the Trojans’ porous defense will end up costing them a spot in the College Football Playoff later this year, but the early returns aren’t great.

Florida State Seminoles

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 89.3

Offensive EFF: 82.6

Defensive EFF: 79.5

Special Teams EFF: 77.5

Analysis

Florida State looks really good so far, and while they allowed themselves to get pushed by Clemson last week, they got the win in the end. This should be a playoff team if all goes right down the stretch.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Overall Efficiency Rank: 89.4

Offensive EFF: 83.8

Defensive EFF: 87.5

Special Teams EFF: 33.8

Analysis

Michigan looks to be an incredibly solid team on both offense and defense so far this year, capable of contending for a Big Ten title and a spot in the CFP once again. No surprises there.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 89.4

Offensive EFF: 77.8

Defensive EFF: 91.8

Special Teams EFF: 47.0

Analysis

Penn State’s defense has been one of the stories of the year so far, ranking 2nd in the nation for efficiency and dominating thus far. If Drew Allar can continue to be sharp, the Nittany Lions could be around in early January.

Miami Hurricanes

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 89.6

Offensive EFF: 90.5

Defensive EFF: 78.0

Special Teams EFF: 44.9

Analysis

The Hurricanes have a high-flying offense under Mario Cristobal? I can’t say I saw that one coming. Miami looks really good thus far, and Cristobal has a chance to get them in contention for the ACC title at the end of the year.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Overall Efficiency Rank: 89.9

Offensive EFF: 87.3

Defensive EFF: 80.4

Special Teams EFF: 51.1

Analysis

It’s hard to pick against Ohio State when it comes to projecting potential playoff teams down the road. They’ve got a great defense, a really solid offense, and they’ve proven to be clutch when it matters. I want to see more from Kyle McCord going forward, but it’s hard to nitpick this team at all.

Texas Longhorns

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 90.0

Offensive EFF: 80.0

Defensive EFF: 92.2

Special Teams EFF: 35.9

Analysis

It looks like Texas might be back. Quinn Ewers has been great so far this year, and the defense is really dominating games, ranking No. 1 in the nation for efficiency. I don’t see much competition in the Big 12 other than Oklahoma, so the Red River Rivalry will be quite a scene this season.

Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 93.1

Offensive EFF: 93.6

Defensive EFF: 77.0

Special Teams EFF: 56.6

Analysis

Behind Bo Nix, the Oregon offense was always projected to be elite this year. It is the defense, however, that has impressed the most so far, and has a chance to get the Ducks into playoff contention come November and December.

Oklahoma Sooners

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 93.4

Offensive EFF: 86.7

Defensive EFF: 87.4

Special Teams EFF: 67.7

Analysis

This has been quite the turnaround for Brent Venables and company. The Sooners were not great last year, but they’ve turned things around under Dillon Gabriel and been able to put together a really great defense that has been dominant thus far.

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 4-0

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Overall Efficiency Rank: 94.6

Offensive EFF: 97.5

Defensive EFF: 76.0

Special Teams EFF: 53.6

Analysis

It’s incredibly hard not to be impressed by what we’ve seen from Washington so far this year. Their offense is undoubtedly the best in the nation, and the defense has been really good when starters are on the field. The run through the Pac-12 is going to be tough for every team in the conference, but the Huskies look as well-equipped as any to be able to handle it.

