The Oregon Ducks (10-2) have their highest ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2017.

Up another couple of spots to No. 6️⃣ in the AP Poll. #GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/7soQQF2aIF — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 23, 2019

The Ducks haven't been ranked this high since 2017, when they were ranked fifth heading into the PAC-12 tournament. That year, the program reached the Final Four.

Despite playing a tough schedule, the Ducks have largely passed the tests put in front of them. They have wins over No. 9 Memphis (who had James Wiseman when they played) and a road win over No. 11 Michigan. Both of their losses came down to the final possessions in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, including a 73-72 overtime loss to now No. 1 Gonzaga.

As the Ducks enter conference play, they should be the presumed favorite to win the conference. The only other PAC-12 teams ranked are No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona.

It's early, but if they can maintain this level of play, the Ducks may be able to grab the program's second ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Given the parity in college basketball this season, in which six teams have now held to No. 1 spot, who knows what their ceiling could be.

Oregon Ducks ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest