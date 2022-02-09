Oregon Ducks ranked as having the best football facilities in the nation, per 247Sports

The recruiting wins keep coming in for the Oregon Ducks.

Just a week after signing a 2022 recruiting class that ranked inside the top-25, Oregon was ranked as having the No. 1 athletic facilities in the nation according to 247Sports.

Earlier in the year, 247Sports took a poll among high school seniors to find out who had the best facilities in the nation, and the recruits agreed that it was the Ducks in Eugene, choosing Oregon over places like Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Now the Ducks are getting that confirmed again by 247Sports, beating out Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia.

While the Ducks’ 25th-ranked class may not look great compared to those of the other schools listed, when you consider what they had to work with — Dan Lanning coming in late as the head coach and a class that ranked as low as the 70s in mid-December — then the fact that they were able to get up to where they are now is a pretty big feat.

That class can improve in the coming days and weeks as well, with players like Arlis Boardinham, Josh Conerly, and Lebbeus Overton yet to make their decisions.

Regardless of who ends up signing with the Ducks this spring, it’s clear that Oregon is in a prime position to impress these recruits on their official visits with nothing more than their facilities. All of that other stuff — the coaches, the uniforms, the Nike of it all — is just icing on the cake.

