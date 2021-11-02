Oregon Ducks ranked 4th in first official College Football Playoff rankings

The first official College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, and Oregon Duck fans should be both delighted and relieved.

The playoff committee ranked a 7-1 Oregon team at No. 4, ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes whom they beat in Columbus in Week 2 of the season.

This was a major question and hot topic of debate in the college football world this past week, with both Oregon and Ohio State holding the same record, but the Ducks having a better strength of schedule and strength of record. On the other hand, the Buckeyes have a better loss and have gained more “style points” along the way with blowouts over worse teams.

Here are the full top-10 rankings, according to the Committee:

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan State Spartans Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Cincinnati Bearcats Michigan Wolverines Oklahoma Sooners Wake Forest Deamon Deacons Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Going forward, there is sure to be a ton of jockeying for position as the final four weeks of the season take place. This will be interesting for the Ducks, who have two road games and two rivalry games left on the schedule. However, Ohio State is about to face their toughest stretch of the year, with games against both Michigan and Michigan State over the next handful of weeks, both of whom are ranked inside the top-10.

No matter what you think of the official rankings today, it’s clear that they will likely change a lot before all is said and done. All that the Ducks can do at this point is keep winning games on the schedule and hope everyone else falters down the stretch.

List