Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel to attend Manning Passing Academy in 2024

Going into the 2024 college football season, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is considered among the best passers in the nation, and he is a early contender for the Heisman Trophy.

So it makes sense that he is attending the most prestigious passing camp in the nation, the Manning Passing Academy.

On Instagram this past week, the Manning Passing Academy announced which college players would be attending as counselors, listing Gabriel along with Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, and many others.

This is the second time that Gabriel will attend the camp and the fifth-straight year that the Ducks will be represented.

The passing academy will take place from June 27-30 at Nicholls St. in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire