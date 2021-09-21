Oregon Ducks projected to face Alabama Crimson Tide in CFP semifinal

One of the best parts about having an inside track to the College Football Playoff is that you can have high aspirations when thinking about the future.

So when the student section at Autzen Stadium started chanting ‘We Want Bama’ on Saturday night as the Ducks squared off against Stony Brook, it may not have been completely hubristic, but rather sensical and measured.

According to CBS Sports and their bowl projections, it will be the Alabama Crimson Tide that the Ducks face in the College Football Playoff, meeting in the Orange Bowl as the 1 vs. 4 matchup.

It may seem like fun and games to wish for a game against the team who has made it to the CFP every season since its inception in 2015, but actually lining up against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide is a daunting idea. Alabama is undefeated this year with impressive wins over Florida and Miami.

Of course, the Ducks have a couple of impressive wins on their resume as well, with a trip to Ohio State being well documented, and their Week 1 defeat of No. 25 Fresno State now looking better as time goes by.

Assuming that both teams can stay spotless throughout the rest of the season, there’s a very good chance that Oregon fans will get their wish and finally have a chance to play Alabama. It would be the first matchup between the two schools ever, and undoubtedly one you wouldn’t want to miss.

