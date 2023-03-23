Oregon Ducks positioned well in ESPN’s Future QB Power Rankings
We all know that when it comes to projected quarterback play in the 2023 college football season, the Oregon Ducks are as well-situated as almost any team in the nation. With Bo Nix coming back for one final collegiate season, the Ducks’ offense should be as good as any in a loaded Pac-12 conference, with Nix picking up some early Heisman Trophy buzz after his career season in 2022.
While Oregon is set at the QB position for this season at the very least, they are also in an advantageous spot when it comes to the future, as well.
Redshirt sophomore Ty Thompson surprised a lot of people by not entering the transfer portal this offseason, instead sticking around to grow and develop behind Nix in Eugene. Going into the 2024 season, he will likely have a leg up on the competition for QB1, duking it out with current true freshman Austin Novosad, a 4-star passer from Texas who was rated as the No. 10 QB in the 2023 class. The Ducks are also in a decent spot when it comes to recruiting a QB out of the 2024 class, with No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola coming to town for the annual spring game, and a number of other highly-rated passers either scheduled to be on campus in the coming months or have already taken a visit to check out the Ducks.
So with all of this in mind, where does Oregon rank among the top teams in the nation when it comes to future QB power rankings? That’s a question that ESPN recently asked, ranking the best situations in the country based on projections for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.
“Assessments are based on current rosters and committed recruits, while taking into account the likelihood of transfers, both in and out of programs,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg wrote. “Programs that have continuity and success with coaching quarterbacks also received special consideration.”
Let’s take a look at where the Ducks’ QB room ranks when looking at the present and the future.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Austin Reed
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Caden Veltkamp | Willie Taggart Jr.
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
UTSA Roadrunners
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Frank Harris
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Eddie Lee Marburger | Diego Tello | Owen McCown (Colorado Transfer)
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
TCU Horned Frogs
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Chandler Morris
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Josh Hoover
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
Kansas Jayhawks
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Jalon Daniels
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jason Bean | Ethan Vasko
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
Mississippi State Bulldogs
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Will Rogers
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Mike Wright | Chris Parson
2022 Future QB Ranking: 12th
Clemson Tigers
Projected 2023 QB1: Cade Klubnik
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Christopher Vizzina | Paul Tyson
2022 Future QB Ranking: 17th
North Carolina Tar Heels
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Drake Maye
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Conner Harrell | Tad Hudson
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
South Carolina Gamecocks
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Spencer Rattler
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Luke Doty | Coletn Gauthier | Braden Davis | Tanner Bailey | LaNorris Sellers
2022 Future QB Ranking: 18th
Kansas State Wildcats
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Will Howard
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jake Rubley | Adryan Lara | Avery Johnson
2022 Future QB Ranking:
UCLA Bruins
Projected 2023 QB1: Dante Moore or Collin Schlee
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ethan Garbers | Luke Duncan
2022 Future QB Ranking: 13th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Projected 2023 QB1: Drew Allar
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Beau Pribula | Jaxon Smolik
2022 Future QB Ranking:
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Cam Rising
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Bryson Barnes | Nate Johnson | Mack Howard
2022 Future QB Ranking: 14th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest Transfer)
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Tyler Buchner | Steve Angeli | Kenny Minchey
2022 Future QB Ranking: 20th
LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Jayden Daniels
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Garrett Nussmeier | Rickie Collins
2022 Future QB Ranking: 16th
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Michael Penix Jr.
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Dylan Morris | Austin Mack
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
Oregon Ducks
Projected 2023 QB1: Bo Nix
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ty Thompson | Austin Novosad
2022 Future QB Ranking: 19th
ESPN Explanation
Nix, who blossomed with the Ducks after an erratic career at Auburn, will be back for his final season. Last season, he set the Oregon single-season completion percentage record (71.9%), and accounted for 4,103 yards of total offense. He will work with a new coordinator in Will Stein from UTSA after Kenny Dillingham departed for the head-coaching job at Arizona State. Stein is just 33 but moved up the ranks quickly, going from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, to UTSA OC and now Oregon.
The Ducks seemed set to turn over the offense to class of 2023 QB Dante Moore, but his pivot to UCLA changes the long-term outlook. Ty Thompson, ESPN’s No. 67 overall recruit in 2021, has remained on the roster and could be Nix’s successor in 2024. Thompson has only 35 pass attempts in two seasons at Oregon. After losing Moore, Oregon flipped Austin Novosad, a Baylor commit ranked as ESPN’s No. 271 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Florida State Seminoles
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Jordan Travis
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Take Rodemaker | A.J. Duffy | Brock Glenn |
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
Tennessee Volunteers
Projected 2023 QB1: Joe Milton III
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Nico Iamaleavea Jr.
2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked
Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Quinn Ewers
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Arch Manning | Maalik Murphy
2022 Future QB Ranking: 8th
Michigan Wolverines
Projected 2023 QB1: J.J. McCarthy
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jack Tuttle | Davis Warren
2022 Future QB Ranking: 10th
Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Jalen Milroe
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ty Simpson | Eli Holstein | Dylan Lonergan
2022 Future QB Ranking: 3rd
Georiga Bulldogs
Projected 2023 QB1: Carson Beck
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Brock Vandagriff | Gunner Stockton
2022 Future QB Ranking: 5th
Oklahoma Sooners
Projected 2023 QB1: Dillon Gabriel
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jackson Arnold | Davis Beville
2022 Future QB Ranking: 7th
Ohio State Buckeyes
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Projected 2023 QB1: Kyle McCord
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Devin Brown | Lincoln Kienholz
2022 Future QB Ranking: 1st
USC Trojans
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Projected 2023 QB1: Caleb Williams
Other QBs on Depth Chart: Malachi Nelson | Miller Moss
2022 Future QB Ranking: 2nd