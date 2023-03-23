Oregon Ducks positioned well in ESPN’s Future QB Power Rankings

We all know that when it comes to projected quarterback play in the 2023 college football season, the Oregon Ducks are as well-situated as almost any team in the nation. With Bo Nix coming back for one final collegiate season, the Ducks’ offense should be as good as any in a loaded Pac-12 conference, with Nix picking up some early Heisman Trophy buzz after his career season in 2022.

While Oregon is set at the QB position for this season at the very least, they are also in an advantageous spot when it comes to the future, as well.

Redshirt sophomore Ty Thompson surprised a lot of people by not entering the transfer portal this offseason, instead sticking around to grow and develop behind Nix in Eugene. Going into the 2024 season, he will likely have a leg up on the competition for QB1, duking it out with current true freshman Austin Novosad, a 4-star passer from Texas who was rated as the No. 10 QB in the 2023 class. The Ducks are also in a decent spot when it comes to recruiting a QB out of the 2024 class, with No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola coming to town for the annual spring game, and a number of other highly-rated passers either scheduled to be on campus in the coming months or have already taken a visit to check out the Ducks.

So with all of this in mind, where does Oregon rank among the top teams in the nation when it comes to future QB power rankings? That’s a question that ESPN recently asked, ranking the best situations in the country based on projections for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

“Assessments are based on current rosters and committed recruits, while taking into account the likelihood of transfers, both in and out of programs,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg wrote. “Programs that have continuity and success with coaching quarterbacks also received special consideration.”

Let’s take a look at where the Ducks’ QB room ranks when looking at the present and the future.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Projected 2023 QB1: Austin Reed

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Caden Veltkamp | Willie Taggart Jr.

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

UTSA Roadrunners

Projected 2023 QB1: Frank Harris

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Eddie Lee Marburger | Diego Tello | Owen McCown (Colorado Transfer)

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

TCU Horned Frogs

Projected 2023 QB1: Chandler Morris

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Josh Hoover

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

Kansas Jayhawks

Projected 2023 QB1: Jalon Daniels

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jason Bean | Ethan Vasko

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Projected 2023 QB1: Will Rogers

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Mike Wright | Chris Parson

2022 Future QB Ranking: 12th

Clemson Tigers

Projected 2023 QB1: Cade Klubnik

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Christopher Vizzina | Paul Tyson

2022 Future QB Ranking: 17th

North Carolina Tar Heels

Projected 2023 QB1: Drake Maye

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Conner Harrell | Tad Hudson

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

South Carolina Gamecocks

Projected 2023 QB1: Spencer Rattler

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Luke Doty | Coletn Gauthier | Braden Davis | Tanner Bailey | LaNorris Sellers

2022 Future QB Ranking: 18th

Kansas State Wildcats

Projected 2023 QB1: Will Howard

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jake Rubley | Adryan Lara | Avery Johnson

2022 Future QB Ranking:

UCLA Bruins

Projected 2023 QB1: Dante Moore or Collin Schlee

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ethan Garbers | Luke Duncan

2022 Future QB Ranking: 13th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Projected 2023 QB1: Drew Allar

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Beau Pribula | Jaxon Smolik

2022 Future QB Ranking:

Utah Utes

Projected 2023 QB1: Cam Rising

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Bryson Barnes | Nate Johnson | Mack Howard

2022 Future QB Ranking: 14th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Projected 2023 QB1: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest Transfer)

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Tyler Buchner | Steve Angeli | Kenny Minchey

2022 Future QB Ranking: 20th

LSU Tigers

Projected 2023 QB1: Jayden Daniels

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Garrett Nussmeier | Rickie Collins

2022 Future QB Ranking: 16th

Washington Huskies

Projected 2023 QB1: Michael Penix Jr.

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Dylan Morris | Austin Mack

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

Oregon Ducks

Projected 2023 QB1: Bo Nix

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ty Thompson | Austin Novosad

2022 Future QB Ranking: 19th

ESPN Explanation

Nix, who blossomed with the Ducks after an erratic career at Auburn, will be back for his final season. Last season, he set the Oregon single-season completion percentage record (71.9%), and accounted for 4,103 yards of total offense. He will work with a new coordinator in Will Stein from UTSA after Kenny Dillingham departed for the head-coaching job at Arizona State. Stein is just 33 but moved up the ranks quickly, going from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, to UTSA OC and now Oregon. The Ducks seemed set to turn over the offense to class of 2023 QB Dante Moore, but his pivot to UCLA changes the long-term outlook. Ty Thompson, ESPN’s No. 67 overall recruit in 2021, has remained on the roster and could be Nix’s successor in 2024. Thompson has only 35 pass attempts in two seasons at Oregon. After losing Moore, Oregon flipped Austin Novosad, a Baylor commit ranked as ESPN’s No. 271 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Florida State Seminoles

Projected 2023 QB1: Jordan Travis

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Take Rodemaker | A.J. Duffy | Brock Glenn |

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

Tennessee Volunteers

Projected 2023 QB1: Joe Milton III

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Nico Iamaleavea Jr.

2022 Future QB Ranking: Not Ranked

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Projected 2023 QB1: Quinn Ewers

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Arch Manning | Maalik Murphy

2022 Future QB Ranking: 8th

Michigan Wolverines

Projected 2023 QB1: J.J. McCarthy

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jack Tuttle | Davis Warren

2022 Future QB Ranking: 10th

Alabama Crimson Tide

Projected 2023 QB1: Jalen Milroe

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Ty Simpson | Eli Holstein | Dylan Lonergan

2022 Future QB Ranking: 3rd

Georiga Bulldogs

Projected 2023 QB1: Carson Beck

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Brock Vandagriff | Gunner Stockton

2022 Future QB Ranking: 5th

Oklahoma Sooners

Projected 2023 QB1: Dillon Gabriel

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Jackson Arnold | Davis Beville

2022 Future QB Ranking: 7th

Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected 2023 QB1: Kyle McCord

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Devin Brown | Lincoln Kienholz

2022 Future QB Ranking: 1st

USC Trojans

Projected 2023 QB1: Caleb Williams

Other QBs on Depth Chart: Malachi Nelson | Miller Moss

2022 Future QB Ranking: 2nd

