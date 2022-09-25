Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: WR Troy Franklin

The Oregon Ducks football team may have found itself a true go-to receiver.

Troy Franklin had a career day with five catches for 137 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown with just 1:21 left on the clock in the four quarter to give Oregon the 37-34 lead. Add in a Pick-6 from Mase Funa and a literal last-second touchdown from the Cougars, the Ducks escaped Pullman with a 44-41 win.

Related

Instant reaction: Missed opportunities almost cost Ducks big in Pullman

But it was the 6-foot-3, 178-pounder from East Palo Alto who burned the Cougars on the last drive. He caught a nine-yard pass for a first down and then the touchdown that gave the Ducks the lead for good.

His fourth career touchdown came at the perfect time for the visiting Oregon team as they were trailing for the entire game in Pullman. Franklin is quickly becoming quarterback Bo Nix’s favorite target, especially in crunch time and it was definitely crunch time up in the Palouse.

The 137 yards were a career-high for the sophomore and if today was any indication, Franklin is going to become one of the top receivers in the Pac-12 and cause nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators.

List

Social media reacts to Oregon's insane 44-41 comeback win vs. Washington State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire