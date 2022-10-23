Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: WR Troy Franklin

If the pundits didn’t consider Oregon Ducks wide receiver a star before today, the sophomore put an end to that debate with a monster game over UCLA.

It seemed as if every time Franklin touched the ball, it was either for a huge touchdown or an important first down. Oregon bludgeoned the Bruins to the tune of 45-30 and Franklin had a big hand in that.

He wound up with eight receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Franklin’s 49-yard touchdown set the tone early in the second quarter after the two teams traded scores. It was a perfect post pattern and quarterback Bo Nix threw the perfect ball for Franklin to run under.

Related

Instant reaction: Oregon showed it's ready for the lights of Vegas

But even that catch wasn’t his best.

That came later on a second-and-17 play. The 6-foot-3, 178-pounder used every inch he had, and then some, to haul in a pass on the left sideline that looked like was already past him when Franklin snatched the ball out of the air. It’s a play that is bound to be on more than a few highlight reels.

His second touchdown came just before halftime on a 2-yard out route with just six seconds to go. Franklin made it 31-13 at the break and put UCLA on its heels for the entire second half.

He now has 35 catches on the season for 561 yards (80 ypg) and five touchdowns.

List

Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to No. 9 Oregon's blowout win over No. 10 UCLA

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire