Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix

Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening.

While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half.

Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got some action while the game was well out of hand, thanks to a nearly perfect performance from the Auburn transfer.

Nix spread the wealth, tossing two touchdowns to tight end Terrance Ferguson and one each to Troy Franklin (who was a perfect 9-for-9 receiving) Byron Cardwell, and Cam McCormick.

Obviously there is a (very) wide gap between Eastern Washington and Georgia, it’s hard not to be encouraged seeing how well Nix bounced back in his first game at Autzen Stadium.

BYU will represent a far more comparable opponent, making Nix a very intriguing player to watch in Week 3.

