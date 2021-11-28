Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Anthony Brown

The Oregon State Beavers made things interesting early in the fourth quarter against the Ducks on Saturday afternoon, but Oregon responded to earn a commanding 38-29 victory and a date with Utah for the Pac-12 crown.

While a ton of players had good games for Mario Cristobal, on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to give the Player of the Game honor to anyone other than the man under center, quarterback Anthony Brown.

Brown was in complete control of the offense, making good decisions in the RPO consistently which led to 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He was also outstanding through the air, completing 23-of-28 passes for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an excellent bomb to Devon Williams in the first quarter to open the game up.

Brown has been polarizing this year, not only in opinion amongst the fan base but on the gridiron as well, but when the team’s season was on the line he stepped up and got things done.

Now, he’ll have another chance at redemption against the Utes of Utah for a chance to head to Pasadena in the Rose Bowl.

