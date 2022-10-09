Oregon Ducks Player(s) of the Game: Offensive Line

The Oregon Ducks absolutely dominated the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson Saturday evening, winning 49-22.

While Oregon’s defense clearly came to play, holding a potent Arizona offense to just 22 points, it was the offense, particularly on the ground, that shined the brightest.

And that is why our player of the game award goes to the offensive line, who took care of business in the trenches right from the opening kick.

Oregon rushed for 306(!) yards and seven touchdowns, absolutely carving up Arizona’s defensive front.

Bo Nix had eight carries for 70 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while transfer Noah Whittington had his best game in an Oregon uniform – 6 carries, 92 yards, and one touchdown.

Bucky Irving, Jordan James, and Moliki Motavao each added a score as well, again all on the ground.

The Ducks now have a very exciting game coming up against UCLA on October 22, where both teams will be undefeated following byes. If Bo Nix, aided by his experienced offensive line, can play like that again the Ducks should pull off a victory against the Bruins and former coach Chip Kelly.

