Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Defensive End Brandon Dorlus

The Oregon Ducks moved to 4-1 on the season with a commanding victory over the Stanford Cardinal, 45-27, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday evening.

While quarterback Bo Nix was fantastic, totaling over 300 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns, the player of the game here at Ducks Wire is defensive end Brandon Dorlus.

Dorlus finished Saturday’s game with two sacks and three total tackles for loss, helping lead Oregon’s defense to arguably their strongest performance of the season.

Tanner McKee and Stanford’s offense really struggled to generate offense on the ground (3.3 yards per carry) and in the air (5.1 yards per reception) and they did not score a touchdown until the third quarter.

Dorlus was tasked with stepping up to generate a pass rush following Kayvon Thibodeaux’s departure to the NFL, and while he hasn’t quite reached his potential this season – Saturday’s performance against Stanford was a big step in the right direction.

List

Social media reacts to Oregon's vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire