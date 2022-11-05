Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: CB Christian Gonzalez

The Oregon Ducks took care of business in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday afternoon, blasting the Buffaloes right out of the gate and coasting to a 49-10 victory.

Bo Nix was once again incredible, throwing two touchdowns, rushing for two more, and even adding a receiving touchdown for good measure. His play as of late has been otherworldly, but in the interest of highlighting other players on the roster, this award will exclude Nix for the time being.

Instead, the player of the game will go to cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez claimed all week that a road game against his former school was just another week, but there is little doubt he loved snagging a pair of interceptions against the Buffs on Saturday – both in the third quarter.

His first pick nearly resulted in a touchdown, which would have given Oregon a pair of defensive players finding the end zone after Noah Sewell scored on the ground in the first half.

Gonzalez followed his first interception with another acrobatic grab later in the quarter, also gaining significant yards on the ground and setting Oregon up with great field position – resulting in another score.

On a team needing to replace Mykael Wright and Verone McKinley from last season, Gonzalez has been a crucial piece for the Ducks in 2022.

