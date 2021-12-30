Oregon Ducks Player of the Alamo Bowl: Running Back Travis Dye

The 2021 college football season is in the books for the Oregon Ducks, who fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, 47-32, in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday evening.

The Ducks had an opportunity to showcase many of their young up-and-coming stars, although interim coach Bryan McClendon opted not to play freshman quarterback Ty Thompson despite the score getting out of reach in the first half.

Oregon relied heavily on quarterback Anthony Brown as well as junior running back Travis Dye – who we at Ducks Wire have once again named as the game MVP after an outstanding performance on Wednesday.

Dye exploded out of the gate, eclipsing 3,000 career rushing yards in the first quarter on his way to a remarkable 18 carries for 153 yards and one touchdown. For good measure, Dye also tacked on five receptions (second on the team) for 28 yards.

If this is truly the last we’ve seen of Dye in an Oregon uniform (as of now he is undecided if he will enter the NFL draft) then he went out on a high note, cementing himself as one of the greatest Oregon running backs of all-time.

