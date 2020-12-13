Oregon Ducks to play Colorado Buffaloes in Los Angeles due to Pac-12 Championship

Oregon to play Colorado in Los Angeles due to Pac-12 Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks (3-2) may not have played this past weekend but the season isn't done just yet.

The Pac-12 has announced Oregon, the second-place team in the Pac-12 North will play Colorado (4-1, 3-1), the second-place team in the Pac-12 South, during Week 7 of the Pac-12 season, but the game will take place in Los Angeles at USC.

UPDATE: Remainder of #Pac12FB's week seven schedule this coming weekend has been announced! ⤵️#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/fq5v7PsRTo — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 13, 2020

The game will take place in Los Angeles in case either team needs to fill in to play in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 18th.

Currently, Washington is set to play at USC against the Trojans but the Huskies needed to cancel its Week 6 game at Oregon due to the inability to field a roster with 53 scholarship players. Should Washington not be able to play, Oregon would represent the Pac-12 North division.

Kickoff is currently set for 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday, December 19th.

Last season, Oregon hosted Colorado and blew out the Buffaloes on a nationally televised Friday game 45-3. The two teams did not play this season.