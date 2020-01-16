Oregon Ducks to play in the 2020 Emerald Classic

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team will participate in the seventh annual Emerald Coast Classic presented by Global Sports Nov. 27-29, 2020, on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

The appearance will be the Ducks' first time participating in the tournament. They'll square off against the likes of Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida.

If the Ducks were to match-up against the Flordia Gators, it'd be the first time since 2007 when the Gators defeated the Ducks in the Elite Eight, 85-77. Florida won the National Championship that year.

"We are looking forward to a great experience at the Emerald Coast Classic," said Oregon head coach Dana Altman. "It is a great field and should be a very competitive tournament."

The first-round and second-round games will occur at the on-campus sites of Oregon, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa State. Four third-round games will be played Nov. 27 at The Arena at NFSC. Consolation round games are scheduled Nov. 28 with the third-place and championship games set for Nov. 29.

"We're proud to assemble another tremendous field for the Emerald Coast Classic, attracting some of the top collegiate basketball programs in the nation," said tournament director Maury Hanks, chief executive officer of Global Sports. "The word is quickly spreading around the country about the strong reputation of our tournament in drawing teams from the best conferences in college basketball."

