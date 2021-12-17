Oregon Ducks planning to start QB Anthony Brown over Ty Thompson in Alamo Bowl

For all of the fans that thought a new coaching staff might bring a change at the quarterback position, it’s time to think again.

While Dan Lanning and his staff won’t be in charge for the Alamo Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29th, interim coach Bryan McClendon said on Thursday that the Ducks don’t plan on making a change at the QB spot.

“Right now the quarterback situation hasn’t changed,” McClendon said. “It has not changed. Those guys are still doing a great job of getting mixed in there. We’ll see if anything does change between now and then, then we’ll see but right now the quarterback situation hasn’t changed.”

This seems like a highly questionable move, considering that the result of the game largely doesn’t matter and could be viewed as a glorified exhibition game for the Ducks. With Anthony Brown on the way out of Eugene following the contest, many people have been asking for true freshman QB Ty Thompson to get the start, since he is expected to be the QB of the future for Oregon and does not have much experience.

With a massive game against the Georgia Bulldogs opening up the 2022 season, there’s a need to get Thompson as much experience as possible between now and then. Unfortunately, it appears the Ducks will be passing on a perfect opportunity for that later this month.

