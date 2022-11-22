How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 11 action
The NFL is now well over halfway through the regular season, and a plethora of Oregon Ducks alumni are shining at the game’s highest level.
Marcus Mariota helped lead the Falcons to victory on Sunday, securing his fourth rushing touchdown of the season while also throwing for a score. Justin Herbert’s Chargers couldn’t pull off a win over the Chiefs, but Herbert completed over 75% of his passes and found the end zone twice.
Meanwhile, Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson scored a touchdown for the third week in a row, giving him five TD’s in the past five weeks.
Shane Lemieux made his return to the field for the Giants, who got ran off the field by Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions for their third straight victory.
Troy Hill and Deommodore Lenoir continued strong performances in the secondary for Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively, and DeForest Buckner remains a wrecking ball up front for the Colts.
Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during NFL Week 11 action:
Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Mariota led the Falcons to a win over the Bears on Sunday, completing 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, while also recording his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.
Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns
Brown was targeted just once on 11 offensive snaps for Cleveland on Sunday in their loss to Buffalo.
Thomas Graham, DB, Cleveland Browns
Graham appeared on two special teams snaps for the Browns on Sunday in their loss to the Bills.
Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions
The Lions have won three straight, dominating the Giants on Sunday in part because of Sewell’s excellence up front.
DeForest Buckner, DE, Indianapolis Colts
Buckner recorded five combined tackles for the Colts in their 17-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert completed a season-high 76.6% of his passes on Sunday, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while the Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27.
Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Hill recorded four solo tackles for the Rams in their loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams
Hollins recorded two combined tackles for the Rams on Sunday, appearing on a season-low 20 defensive snaps in the loss to New Orleans.
Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Dye had one assisted tackle for the Vikings on Sunday, appearing on eight defensive snaps and 19 on the special teams.
Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Mundt was targeted once on Sunday, hauling it in for an eight yard game in the Vikings loss to Dallas.
Juwan Johnson, TE/WR, New Orleans Saints
Johnson hauled in a touchdown for the third week in a row and his fifth in the last five weeks. He also had a season-high 47 receiving yards, and has developed into a key weapon for New Orleans this season.
Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints
Throckmorton played every offense snap for the Saints for the first time since Week 4, helping lead New Orleans to a 27-20 victory over the Rams.
Shane Lemieux, OL, New York Giants
Lemieux made his season debut for the Giants, appearing on 39 offensive snaps in the team’s loss to Detroit.
Henry Mondeaux, DT, New York Giants
Mondeaux made his second start in a row on Sunday, totaling one combined tackle in New York’s 31-18 loss to Detroit.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants
Thibodeaux recorded a pair of solo tackles for the Giants on Sunday. He has just one sack on the season.
Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers
Lenoir recorded three solo tackles, and two tackles for loss, in Monday night’s battle between San Francisco and Arizona in Mexico. The 49ers won, 38-10.
Terrance Mitchell, DB, Tennessee Titans
Mitchell was on the field for 11 snaps on Thursday against Green Bay, totaling one solo tackle in Tennessee’s 27-17 victory.