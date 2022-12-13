How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 14 action

The 14th week of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and for the Oregon Ducks it represented the end of one quarterback’s journey and the start of another.

Marcus Mariota has officially been replaced as the starter for the Falcons after an up-and-down season in Atlanta.

However, Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Baltimore, and he made his NFL debut by completing 3-of-5 passes during Baltimore’s win over Pittsburgh.

The star of the week was Justin Herbert, who put together an outstanding performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday – a performance that set social media ablaze.

It was a fairly quiet week for Oregon alumni otherwise, although it was very fun to see offensive tackle Penei Sewell step out and catch a pass for a nine-yard gain in Detroit’s surprising win over Minnesota.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in NFL Week 14 action:

Anthony Brown, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Brown made his NFL debut for Baltimore against Pittsburgh on Sunday, completing 3-of-5 passing attempts for 16 yards, while taking one sack.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Brown only appeared during two total snaps on Sunday in Cleveland’s loss to Cincinnati.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell once again appeared on every offensive snap for the Lions in their big win over the Vikings. Sewell also got in on the offensive action, recording his first career catch(!) going for nine yards.

What can’t he do?

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert won the battle over Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, completing a season-high 39 passes for 367 yards. He only threw one touchdown, but it was enough for the Chargers to secure a 23-17 victory.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Hill recorded nine combined tackles for the Rams in their Thursday Night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland recorded five combined tackles for the Dolphins in their loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday.

Verone McKinley, S, Miami Dolphins

McKinley appeared on 16 defensive plays for the Dolphins on Sunday, but he did not record a tackle or a pass breakup.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye appeared on 19 special teams plays for the Vikings in their surprise loss to the Lions on Sunday. He did not record a tackle.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt recorded 13 offensive snaps and seven more on the special teams on Sunday, but he did not record a catch.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, New York Giants

Mondeaux had two solo tackles for the Giants in their 48-22 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux was on the field for 55 defensive snaps on Sunday, but failed to record a tackle or a QB pressure while his team got 48 points dropped on them by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead recorded one quarterback hit on Tom Brady, while his team coasted to a 35-7 victory.

Deommodore Lenoir, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir recorded five combined tackles and one pass defended in San Francisco’s big win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Terrance Mitchell, DB, Tennessee Titans

Mitchell had three solo tackles for the Titans in their 36-22 loss to Jacksonville.

