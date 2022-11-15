How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 10 action

The NFL is now 10 weeks into the 2022 season, with the playoff picture starting to get a little bit clearer in both the AFC and NFC.

The Oregon Ducks continue to have high profile performances across the professional landscape, although the school’s two quarterback alumni – Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota – struggled in Week 10 for the Chargers and Falcons, respectively.

Elsewhere around the NFL, Oregon alumni Terrance Mitchell hauled in his first interception of the season – and ninth in his career – for the Titans, while Saints receiver Juwan Johnson tied a career high with his fourth touchdown reception of the season.

DeForest Buckner and Kayvon Thibodeaux remained key cogs on the defensive line for Indianapolis and New York, respectively, while rookie Verone McKinley had a career performance for Miami opposite another Oregon alumni, Jevon Holland.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during the tenth week of the 2022 NFL season:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota completed 19 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday against Carolina, while also throwing an interception. The Falcons lost, 25-15.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was targeted a season-high five times, hauling in two receptions for 13 yards in Cleveland’s loss to Miami.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Sewell once again appeared on every offensive snap for the Lions as they won their second straight game, this time a 31-30 victory over Chicago.

DeForest Buckner, DL, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Buckner had five combined tackles, including one sack, as well as a pass defended for the Colts in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Ugo Amadi, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Syndication: The Tennessean

Amadi made his team debut with Kansas City on Sunday, appearing on nine special teams snaps and recording one assisted tackle. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars, 27-17.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert had one of his worst games of the season on Sunday against the 49ers, completing just 21-of-35 passes for a season-low 196 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception – his fourth game in a row with a pick.

The Chargers lost, 22-16.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hill had five solo tackles for the Rams on Sunday in their 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Hollins had three combined tackles, including one quarterback hit, in LA’s loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Holland had a quiet game for the Dolphins on Sunday, recording two combined tackles in Miami’s big 39-17 win over Cleveland.

Verone McKinley, S, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley had the best game of his young career on Sunday, totaling five combined tackles on 32 defensive snaps, helping hold the Browns to just 17 points in Miami’s 21 point victory.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Dye had one assisted tackle for Minnesota on Sunday, while appearing on 21 special teams snaps. The Vikings defeated the Bills, 33-30.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mundt didn’t receive a target for the first time all season on Sunday, while appearing on 22 offensive snaps and another eight on the special teams.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson had a season-high five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. It was his second game in a row with a score, and he has now tied his previous career-high with four receiving touchdowns on the season.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Throckmorton appeared on 21 offensive snaps and another two on special teams for the Saints on Sunday in their 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Henry Mondeaux, DL, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

Mondeaux recorded one tackle for a loss on Sunday in New York’s 24-16 win over Houston. It was his first game action in over a month.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

Thibodeaux recorded four combined tackles for the Giants on Sunday in their win over the Texans.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir recorded one combined tackle for the 49ers on Sunday in their win over the Chargers.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Tennessee Titans

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell had a monster game for the Titans, recording eight combined tackles as well as three passes defended and his first interception of the season – and ninth of his career.

Tennessee beat Denver, 17-10.

