How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 9 action

Oregon Ducks fans had an opportunity to see two of the greatest quarterbacks in school history, Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, go against each other on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons took on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game itself was a bit of a disappointment, with Mariota only completing 12 passes and Herbert throwing a touchdown and an interception while leading his team to a victory.

Still, it’s incredible to see two Oregon alumni starting at quarterback in the NFL, and many of the school’s other players had great weeks on the gridiron.

Juwan Johnson secured his third receiving touchdown of the season on Monday Night Football against Baltimore, while DeForest Buckner recorded his fifth sack of the season and Terrance Mitchell had four solo tackles for Tennessee.

In a week where many former Ducks were on a bye, there were still plenty of performances to celebrate. Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during NFL Week 9 action:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The Mariota vs. Herbert matchup was a bit of a bust, with the former completing just 12 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Falcons lost to the Chargers, 20-17.

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Sewell started for the Lions on Sunday in their big 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. He played every offensive snap, as he has for the entire season in the Motor City.

DeForest Buckner, DL, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner recorded a sack – his fifth of the season and third in the past four games – along with seven combined tackles for the Colts in their loss to New England.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert completed 30 of 43 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons. He also tossed an interception, but his team managed to pull out a 20-17 victory.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Hill was excellent for the Rams on Sunday evening, totaling seven combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended while his team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Tampa Bay, 16-13.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins recorded one assisted tackle for the Rams in their loss to the Bucs on Sunday night.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had four solo tackles for Miami in their 35-32 win over Chicago.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye had a pair of assisted tackles for the Vikings on Sunday, while appearing on 20 special teams snaps. Minnesota defeated Washington, 20-17.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt had one reception for one yard on Sunday, in Minnesota’s win over Washington.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had two receptions for 42 yards, along with his third touchdown of the season, in New Orleans’ 27-13 loss to Baltimore on Monday.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton appeared on 33 offensive snaps for the Saints on Monday Night, as well as three on special teams.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Tennessee Titans

Mitchell had six combined tackles, four solo, for the Titans in their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

