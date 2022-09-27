How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 3 action

The third week of the NFL season is already in the rearview mirror, and a handful of Oregon Ducks had successful performances for their respective teams.

The biggest news was the debut of Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Thibodeaux recorded a tackle and a pass defended in his debut, and should see his production increase as he gets settled into his new digs at the pro level.

Justin Herbert returned from his rib injury with mixed results in Week 3, while the Chargers lost badly to the Jaguars.

Oregon’s defensive backs had nice showings, with Jevon Holland, Deommodore Lenoir, and Terrance Mitchell all having huge games with Miami, San Francisco, and Tennessee respectively.

Mitchell was making his Titans debut, having been plucked from the Patriots practice squad earlier in the week.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed in NFL Week 3 action:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota completed just 13 passes on Sunday, but they went for a season-high 229 yards and he tacked on one passing and one rushing touchdown as well for good measure. His interception didn’t prove too costly, as the Falcons were able to defeat the Seahawks, 27-23, on the road in Seattle.

Thomas Graham, CB, Cleveland Browns

Graham was on the field for 12 special teams snaps for the Browns on Thursday in their much needed win over the Steelers.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

A whopping 78(!) offensive snaps for the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and tackle Penei Sewell was on the field for all of them as the Lions narrowly lost to the Vikings.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was on the field for five total snaps on Sunday, three on offense and two on the special teams. Green Bay defeated Tampa Bay, 14-12.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Brown had three catches for 31 yards in Houston’s loss to the Bears on Sunday, including one 30-yard gain.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Bucker racked up four tackles in Indianapolis’ surprise win over Kansas City on Sunday.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert was not his sharpest on Sunday against the Jaguars, completing just 25 of 45 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, while his team got ran off the field in a 38-10 loss.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins had three combined tackles for the Rams in their 20-12 win over conference rival Arizona on Sunday.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had a monster game against the Bills, recording 10 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble in Miami’s narrow 21-19 victory.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye recorded one solo tackle as a member of Minnesota’s special teams on Sunday, a game the Vikings won over the Lions, 28-24.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

For the third week in a row, Mundt recorded two or more receptions for the Vikings. This time he went 2-for-2 for 23 yards in the win over Detroit.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Despite appearing on 47 offensive snaps for the Saints on Sunday, Johnson received just one target in the loss to Carolina.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton appeared on New Orleans’ offensive line for the first time this season, handling 37 snaps in the team’s loss to the Panthers.

Henry Mondeaux, DT, New York Giants

Mondeaux made his debut with New York on Monday Night Football, assisting on three tackles in the loss to Dallas.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux finally made his NFL debut on Monday Night Football, and he was eased into action across 37 defensive snaps. He totaled one tackle and one pass defended in the loss to Dallas.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir recorded five combined tackles for the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, including one for a loss as well as one pass defended. San Francisco lost to Denver, 11-10.

Terrance Mitchell, CB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee plucked Mitchell from New England’s practice squad ahead of their Week 3 matchup with Las Vegas, and the moved paid dividends immediately.

Mitchell recorded eight tackles on his new team, including one for a loss, while playing 76% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps.

