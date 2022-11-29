How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 12 action

The 2022 NFL season is two thirds of the way complete as the playoff picture and Super Bowl favorites begin to come into focus.

The Oregon Ducks had 17 different players contributing across the NFL landscape in Week 12.

Some led their team to victory like Justin Herbert, who threw three touchdown passes in LA’s win over Arizona.

Some joined new teams, like Justin Hollins who was released by the Rams and picked up by the Packers, where he promptly made an impact in his first game.

Some made the best plays of their career, including rookie Verone McKinley who secured a crucial interception for the Miami Dolphins – the first of his career – in his team’s fifth consecutive win.

Speaking of rookies, Kayvon Thibodeaux got his first taste of Thanksgiving NFL football, recording five quarterback hits but no sacks as his team was unable to defeat the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota had another typical performance on Sunday, completing 15 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception and rushing six times for 49 yards.

Atlanta fell to 5-7 on the year with a loss to Washington.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Brown appeared on 13 offensive snaps for the Browns on Sunday, but he did not receive a target.

Thomas Graham, CB, Cleveland Browns

Graham stepped into a significant role for Cleveland on Sunday, appearing on 37 defensive snaps and recording six combined tackles in the team’s win over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Detroit’s three game losing streak was snapped on Thanksgiving when they fell to the Bills, 28-25. Sewell started and played every offensive snap, keeping his season-long streak alive.

Justin Hollins, LB, Green Bay Packers

Hollins found himself on a new team this week after getting claimed by the Packers, ending his 2.5 year tenure in LA.

Hollins responded well, sacking Jalen Hurts and recording another tackle for a loss despite the Packers’ loss to the Eagles.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had a season high five solo tackles, including one for a loss, in the Colts loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert was fantastic for the Chargers on Sunday, completing 35-of-47 passes (74.4%) for 274 yards and three touchdowns. His 312 completions lead the league, although his team is just 6-5 after defeating Arizona.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Hill recorded nine combined tackles, three solo, while appearing in nearly every defensive snap for the Rams in their loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland had five combined tackles, four solo, in yet another solid performance for the Dolphins. Miami is on a five game winning streak and Holland is emerging as one of the better defensive backs in the game.

Verone McKinley, DB, Miami Dolphins

Verone McKinley secured a win for the Dolphins with his first career interception, which he returned 17 yards. He also had a tackle and a quarterback hit in a nice all-around performance for the rookie defensive back.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye had one solo tackle as a key special teams contributor for the Vikings in their Thanksgiving day win over New England.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt added a pair of receptions and 20 yards to his career high this season. He now has 16 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to 2022, Mundt had just 10 receptions, 93 yards, and zero touchdowns for his career which began in 2017 with the Rams.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson was targeted twice, but did not have any receptions, against the 49ers on Sunday.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton was only on the field for one special teams snaps on Sunday when the Saints lost to the 49ers.

Henry Mondeaux, DL, New York Giants

Mondeaux had three combined tackles while appearing on a season-high 36 defensive snaps for the Giants on Thanksgiving. They lost to Dallas, 28-20.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux nearly feasted on Thanksgiving, totaling five quarterback hits but only one tackle and no sacks as the Giants fell to the Cowboys, 28-20.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir started his sixth game in a row and recorded five solo tackles for the 49ers in their win over the Saints.

