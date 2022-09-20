How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 2 action

The second week of NFL action came and went, and for fans of the Oregon Ducks the main story was the heroic effort of former quarterback Justin Herbert, who returned for the Chargers and played despite suffering injuries to his ribs that left him in obvious pain.

He is currently labeled as okay heading into Week 3, according to head coach Brandon Staley, and his return to the field garnered plenty of attention on social media.

Elsewhere around the league, Marcus Mariota threw the first two touchdowns of his Atlanta Falcons career – along with a pair of picks – while Justin Hollins recorded a sack for the Rams, Juwan Johnson hauled in four receptions for the Saints, and Penei Sewell had another excellent game up front for Detroit.

While we await the eventual debut of Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during NFL Week 2 action:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota threw his first two touchdowns in an Atlanta uniform on Sunday, completing 17-of-26 passes for 196 yards. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked twice, however, and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-27.

Thomas Graham, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Graham made his season debut in Week 11, appearing on 11 special teams snaps in Cincinnati’s gut wrenching loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell started and appeared on every offensive play for a victorious Detroit team on Sunday. Sewell’s protection up front was critical in the Lions win over the Washington Football team.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

After starting for the Packers in Week 1, Hanson was pushed to the bench by injury returnees. He appeared just five times in Green Bay’s win over Chicago, all on special teams.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

Brown was targeted five times in Week 2, hauling in three receptions for 24 yards in Houston’s 16-9 loss to Denver.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had four tackles, including one for a loss, in Indianapolis’ 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert’s box score numbers look excellent from Thursday Night Football: 33 completions, 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

But, the big story is his health. Herbert had to exit with a rib injury, and despite making a heroic comeback that set social media on fire, as of now he’s still day-to-day heading into Week 3.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Hill managed one tackle in just 21 defensive snaps for the Rams on Sunday, exiting early with an injury. His status for Week 3 remains uncertain.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins had an excellent game for the Rams on Sunday, recording five tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble against Marcus Mariota and the Falcons.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland had a pair of tackles and one punt return, for eight total yards, in Miami’s win over Baltimore.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye had a pair of tackles on special teams for the Vikings on Monday Night Football in the team’s loss to Philadelphia.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

It was a forgettable night for basically everyone on the Minnesota roster Monday evening, but Johnny Mundt did haul in a pair of receptions for 28 yards in the contest – although he had a bad drop in the third quarter that stalled a drive for Kirk Cousins’ team.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson got seven targets for the Saints in Week 2, hauling in four of them for 40 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay.

Calvin Throckmorton, RG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton only saw the field twice on Sunday for the Saints, both coming on special teams.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had one tackle in San Francisco’s dominant win over Seattle in Week 2.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir recorded a tackle on 12 snaps for San Francisco, all coming on special teams.

Ugo Amadi, S, Tennessee Titans

Amadi appeared on 63% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps in Week 1, but that was down to just 26% in Week 2 in the Titans huge 41-7 loss to the Bills.

