How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 8 action

The 2022 NFL season is roughly halfway done, and once again Oregon Ducks alumni were all over the place on Sunday.

While Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had a bye week, fellow Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota had himself a nice performance for Atlanta in a win over Carolina.

Mariota set season highs with completions (20) passing yards (253) and passing touchdowns (3) while his team put up 37 points in the victory.

Elsewhere, former Oregon tight end Johnny Mundt scored the first touchdown of his career for Minnesota on Sunday, highlighting what was otherwise a quiet week for Oregon’s offensive contributors.

On defense, we saw DeForest Buckner pick up his fourth sack of the season, while special teams extraordinaire Troy Dye recovered a fumble and star safety Jevon Holland recorded a season-high 10 solo tackles for the Dolphins.

Here is a look at how every Oregon alumni performed during the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota completed 20 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers, all representing season-highs. He also threw two interceptions, but his team managed to pull off a 37-34 victory.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Brown saw the field for 25 offensive snaps on Sunday – a season-high with the Browns, but all he managed to put on the scoreboard was a solo tackle in Cleveland’s win over Cincinnati.

Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Sewell’s streak of playing every offensive snap for the Lions continued on Sunday, although his team lost their fifth straight game and now sit at just 1-6 on the year.

DeForest Buckner, DL, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner recorded his fourth sack of the season on Sunday, one of three total tackles and two quarterback hits he posted in Indianapolis’ loss to Washington.

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Hill had one combined tackle in his first game action since Week 2. He appeared on 22 total defensive snaps, while the Rams lost to the 49ers.

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins recorded one solo tackle for the Rams on Sunday, in his team’s loss to San Francisco.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

Holland recorded a season-high 10 solo tackles for the Dolphins on Sunday, along with one pass defended, in Miami’s 31-27 victory over Detroit.

Verone McKinley, S, Miami Dolphins

McKinley recorded one solo tackle in 48 defensive snaps for the Dolphins in just his second NFL game. Miami defeated Detroit, 31-27.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Dye recovered a fumble during Sunday’s game, while appearing exclusively on the special teams in Minnesota’s win over Arizona.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mundt had one catch for one yard on Sunday, but it resulted for a crucial six points in Minnesota’s narrow win over Arizona.

Perhaps more importantly, it represented the first touchdown of Mundt’s NFL career, which began back in 2017.

Juwan Johnson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had two receptions for 14 yards in New Orleans’ 24-0 win over Las Vegas.

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton saw the field for seven total snaps on Sunday, two on offense and five on special teams, while the Saints took care of the Raiders by a score of 24-0.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Thibodeaux had a quiet afternoon for the Giants on Sunday, recording just one quarterback hit in the 27-13 loss to Seattle.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir recorded two solo tackles for the 49ers on Sunday in their 31-14 win over the Rams.

Terrance Mitchell, DB, Tennessee Titans

Mitchell had one solo tackle for the Titans on Sunday in their 17-10 win over Houston.

Thomas Graham, CB, Cleveland Browns

Graham played for the first time since Week 5, totaling two special teams snaps in Cleveland’s loss to Cincinnati.

