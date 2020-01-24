Payton Pritchard continues to show why he's one of the greats in school history.

The four-year starter made conference history Thursday evening against the USC Trojans by becoming the first player ever to score 1,500 points, grab 500 rebounds and dish out 600 assists.

One and only.@fastpp3 becomes the first player in Pac-12 history to reach 1500 points, 500 rebounds and 600 assists with his fourth dime tonight. #GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/2lfNEeDnar — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) January 24, 2020

The accomplishment occurred on Pritchard's fourth assist of the night with 8:05 remaining in the game when Chris Duarte finished a lay-up.

Payton Pritchard is the best point guard in college, all around baller — Jo Armen (@joseph_armen) January 24, 2020

So impressive to see Payton Pritchard become the first player in @pac12 history with 1500pts/600asts/500rbs! Congrats @fastpp3! Have enjoyed watching you play! #Ducks #oneofmyfavoritestowatchplay — Dale Myers (@pastorbigdawg) January 24, 2020

Payton Pritchard. That is all. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 24, 2020

Oregon Ducks' Payton Pritchard makes Pac-12 history originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest