Oregon Ducks' Payton Pritchard makes Pac-12 history

Dylan Mickanen

Payton Pritchard continues to show why he's one of the greats in school history.

The four-year starter made conference history Thursday evening against the USC Trojans by becoming the first player ever to score 1,500 points, grab 500 rebounds and dish out 600 assists.

The accomplishment occurred on Pritchard's fourth assist of the night with 8:05 remaining in the game when Chris Duarte finished a lay-up.

