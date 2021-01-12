Oregon Ducks pause all men's basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols

Oregon men's basketball pauses all activities due to COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks picked up the 79-73 victory over Utah on Saturday, but it might be the team's last victory for a while - not because they're not good enough to win, rather they won't be hitting the court.

The school announced on Tuesday that due to the COVID-19 protocols, the program would be postponing basketball activities.

According to the official press release:

"The University of Oregon men's basketball program has paused all team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Ducks' games on Thursday, Jan. 14 against Arizona State and Saturday, Jan. 16 against Arizona are being postponed. Rescheduled dates for those contests will be announced when finalized."

It is unknown if a player, coach, or member of the staff tested positive or if this is all due to contact tracing protocols put in place for safety reasons. Regardless, the Ducks won't be in action for at least another week.

This isn't the first time the cronavirus has impacted the Ducks this season. Their season opener against Eastern Washington was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at EWU, and the team's Dec. 23rd game against UCLA was postponed after a game official tested positive for the virus.

The Ducks are currently scheduled to host UCLA and Oregon State next week, but with this week's news those games could very well be in jeopardy as well.