Oregon Ducks Pac-12 Championship scenarios heading into regular season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks, it's pretty simple heading into its regular-season finale against Oregon State.

Win and the Ducks are Pac-12 regular-season champions for the second-consecutive season.

The Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup will be the final regular-season Pac-12 game heading into the conference tournament.

If Oregon wins: Oregon wins the Pac-12, Oregon State is the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament earning a first-round bye.

If Oregon loses: USC wins the Pac-12, Oregon is the No. 2 seed while Oregon State is the No. 5 in the Pac-12 Tournament with both teams earning a first-round bye.

Oregon State is locked into a bye because Arizona cannot play in the Tournament, creating an extra bye. Even with a loss, it wins the tiebreaker against Stanford.

Oregon lost to USC handily (72-58) in Los Angeles but has won four in a row since to control its destiny for the regular-season conference championship heading into their final game. The Ducks have won nine of their last ten games.

After defeating the Ducks, USC lost back-to-back games against Colorado and Utah to no longer control its destiny for the regular-season championship.

Dana Altman has coached the Ducks to three regular-season Pac-12 titles (2015-16, 2016-17, 2019-20) since taking the job at Oregon as well as winning the Pac-12 Tournament three times (2012-13, 2015-16, 2018-19).