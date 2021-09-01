Oregon Ducks the overwhelming expert pick to beat Fresno State in Week 1

Now that the college football season is officially back, we can get on to some of our regularly scheduled programmings. With the Oregon Ducks set to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday morning at Autzen Stadium, the lines have been set and predictions are being made.

Heading into this game, the Ducks are heavy favorites to win, and a group of ‘experts’ weighed in on College Football News, overwhelmingly choosing Oregon to both win and cover the multi-score spread.

Of the 17 writers who were polled on the outcome, all 17 selected the Ducks to win the game, with five of them adding that they think Fresno would cover the spread.

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday and will be Oregon’s first regular-season contest in front of fans in a span of 644 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering, or a negative COVID test that is less than three days old. Otherwise, the game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

