Oregon Ducks OT Penei Sewell named Co-Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

The consensus All-American and reigning Outland Trophy winner's latest award came from the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, who gave him the Co-Polyenisan College Football Player of the Year, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal broke the news to Sewell and his family.

Sewell becomes the second Oregon Duck to win the award following Marcus Mariota in 2014, the inaugural recipient of the award.

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu gave a statement on awarding both players the award this season.

On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Tua and Penei on terrific seasons. They are both tremendous role models and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.

Sewell and Tagovailoa will receive the awards formally during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2020), along with being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 18, 2020) in Oahu, Hawai'i.

