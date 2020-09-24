Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers excited to suit up, get 'back to business'

Ducks & Beavs excited to suit up, get 'back to business' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Better late than never Pac-12?

The Pac-12 Conference voted and approved on Thursday, September 24 that the football season would begin play on Nov. 6 with a seven-game schedule followed by a conference championship on December 18.

It also happens to be Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s birthday today but that’s besides the point.

The point is, despite being the last Power 5 conference to schedule football play in 2020, the Ducks, Beavers and 10 other conference teams will take the gridiron in just six weeks.

[RELATED]: Breaking: Pac-12 football is back

OFFICIAL: Pac-12 announces resumption of football, basketball & winter sports seasons. Full information below.



📎: https://t.co/8fsTopdbZX — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2020

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest David Helman].

With the news, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers took to social media:

November 6 😁 pic.twitter.com/e2rPdpDUU8 — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 24, 2020

Time to eat. — Isaac hodgins (@Isaac_Hodgins) September 24, 2020

Safe to say, the coaches and players are excited to get back out and play again.