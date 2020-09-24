Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers excited to suit up, get 'back to business'

Ducks & Beavs excited to suit up, get 'back to business' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
Better late than never Pac-12?
The Pac-12 Conference voted and approved on Thursday, September 24 that the football season would begin play on Nov. 6 with a seven-game schedule followed by a conference championship on December 18.
It also happens to be Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s birthday today but that’s besides the point.
The point is, despite being the last Power 5 conference to schedule football play in 2020, the Ducks, Beavers and 10 other conference teams will take the gridiron in just six weeks.
With the news, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers took to social media:
Safe to say, the coaches and players are excited to get back out and play again.