Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers officially announce continuation of Civil War series

It was initially reported by John Canzano a couple of weeks ago, but on Thursday, it was officially announced by the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers.

The rivalry series is back on.

Starting in 2024 in Corvallis and continuing in a home-and-home fashion on through 2025 and into the future, the Ducks and Beavers will continue their historic matchup that dates back to 1894.

“The next two years of Oregon football schedules will sustain the annual rivalry matchup with Oregon State and provide balance on a year-over-year basis thanks to several changes made by participating teams,” the University wrote in a press release.

There was a lot of concern that the matchup between the two in 2023 would be the last one for quite a while, with no future games on the books as the Ducks transition to the Big Ten, and the Beavers continue to try and figure out their future plans with the Mountain West.

The game between the two will take place in Week 3 of the 2024 season, on September 14th. On that date, Oregon was originally scheduled to play Boise State at home, which was precluded by a home game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on September 7th.

Thanks to some scheduling help from those two teams, Texas Tech will now play Washington State on September 7th, while the Ducks move their game vs. Boise State to that week.

Traditionally, Oregon and Oregon State have always played in the final week of the season, which is typically right around Thanksgiving. However, with the change of conferences, the Ducks will now play their rivalry game against the Washington Huskies during that week, which is known as Rivalry Week across the nation.

Initally when the first report came out, many Oregon fans were perturbed by the fact that the Ducks were giving up a home game against Texas Tech, and instead scheduling a road game in Corvallis. Some fans worried that their season ticket prices would take a hit, missing out on an extra home game.

We will see in the future how the university chooses to work all of that out, but at the very least, I believe fans should be happy with the fact that this historic game is taking place again in 2024, and into the future.

