Oregon Ducks with one of nation’s highest win-totals entering 2024 season

The past couple of months in college football have been spent with teams across the nation jockeying for positions by making additions to their roster through the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks. Now that we are hurdling towards the spring football season, it’s about to be time for fans to get a look at what those new-look rosters actually shape out to be, which will give us a better sense of who will lead the way in the upcoming historic 2024 season.

For the most part, we already have a pretty decent sense of who is going to be at the top of the sport, though, with some traditional powers like Georgia and Ohio State taking early pole position, while other players like Texas and Oregon get set for what could be successful campaigns as well.

This past week, FanDuel Sportsbook set out their initial win-total bets for the season, setting over/unders for each team in the Power 4 conferences. The Ducks are projected to be one of the best teams in the nation, so it makes sense that their win total is among the highest in the sport going into the spring.

Take a look at where Oregon’s win total stands compared to the other top teams in the nation:

UCF Golden Knights — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 6

Texas Tech Red Raiders — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 7

Kansas Jayhawks — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 9

Arizona Wildcats — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 22

Total Wins in 2023: 10

Texas A&M Aggies — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 7

Tennessee Volunteers — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 17

Total Wins in 2023: 9

North Carolina Tar Heels — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 8

NC State Wolfpack — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: Not Ranked

Total Wins in 2023: 9

Louisville Cardinals — 8.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 21

Total Wins in 2023: 10

Utah Utes — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 7

Total Wins in 2023: 8

Kansas State Wildcats — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 18

Total Wins in 2023: 9

Ole Miss Rebels — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 5

Total Wins in 2023: 11

Missouri Tigers — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 9

Total Wins in 2023: 11

LSU Tigers — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 12

Total Wins in 2023: 10

Alabama Crimson Tide — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 8

Total Wins in 2023: 12

Penn State Nittany Lions — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 13

Total Wins in 2023: 10

Michigan Wolverines — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 6

Total Wins in 2023: 15

Florida State Seminoles — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 14

Total Wins in 2023: 13

Miami Hurricanes — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 23

Total Wins in 2023: 7

Clemson Tigers — 9.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 16

Total Wins in 2023: 9

Texas Longhorns — 10.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 4

Total Wins in 2023: 12

Oregon Ducks — 10.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 3

Total Wins in 2023: 12

Ohio State Buckeyes — 10.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 2

Total Wins in 2023: 11

Georgia Bulldogs — 10.5 Wins

Way-too-Early Ranking: No. 1

Total Wins in 2023: 13

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire