Oregon Ducks have one of the best records in football over the last 10 years

The last 10 seasons certainly have been interesting for Oregon football. It has spanned the spectrum for the Ducks, from winning Rose Bowls to having to change coaching staffs four times, three of whom left of other jobs, and one of whom was fired.

Even with all of the turnover, Oregon is still one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation. The Ducks’ record stacks up favorably against most teams. While they haven’t been elite as often as expected, they’re nothing to be ashamed of.

On the whole, college football has been dominated by Alabama, but now Georgia has supplanted the Crimson Tide for the sport’s No. 1 program. Teams like Clemson, Ohio State, and Michigan have also had a taste of greatness.

With the College Football Playoff expanding after the 2023 season, this could be the end of an era. Here are the Top 25 teams in college football and have put them in order according to win percentage over the past decade.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record since 2013: 126-14 (.900)

“We Want Bama” has been the rallying cry for everyone this century, and for good reason. The Crimson Tide has been the team to beat for a long time now. A 2-loss season is considered a “rebuilding” year in Tuscaloosa.

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Record since 2013: 116-15 (.886)

The Buckeyes have been a fixture in the playoff and/or the Rose Bowl for the past 10 years thanks in part to the hiring Urban Meyer. Their current coach, Ryan Day, will be hard-pressed to match that kind of success.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 120-18 (.867)

Clemson has joined the ranks of the elite in the past decade and they tout a Heisman winner in Trevor Lawrence, two national championships and four title game appearances.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 109-26 (.807)

Alabama’s biggest challenger in the SEC has been Georgia. Kirby Smart has recruited top talent across the board and they are the two-time defending champs. And UGA is the best live mascot out there.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 103-28 (.786)

The Sooners have six conference titles, but no national titles in the last decade. Oklahoma hasn’t won a national championship since 2000. We’re sure they would trade in a few of those Big XII titles for one national championship.

AP Photo/Steve Conner

Record since 2013: 94-33 (.740)

The little engine that could is still churning out the wins, but the Broncos are not the dominate program in the Mountain West like they used to be. But playing on that blue turf is still difficult for any opponent.

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 86-31 (.735)

The Mountaineers are still best known for being the Division I-AA school that went to Ann Arbor and upset Michigan back in 2007. Appalachian moved up to Division I in 2014 and they’ve quietly been a good team since.

Robert Franklin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record since 2013: 94-34 (.734)

One would think with all the headlines the Irish get, they would be better and have a championship or two. Notre Dame is still one of the top teams out there, but it isn’t elite on a yearly basis anymore.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 92-36 (.719)

The Badgers’ record would be better if they didn’t have to play Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State every season. But Wisconsin has been to two Rose Bowls, a Cotton Bowl, and an Orange Bowl.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 90-38 (.703)

It seems like LSU is on the verge of winning a national title every season and is always one of the top SEC teams.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 89-38 (.701)

The Ducks have had a very good 10 years, including their first Heisman winner in Marcus Mariota and a national title appearance. But Oregon is chasing its first championship and has had four head coaches in this time frame.

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record since 2013: 86-38 (.694)

Jim Harbaugh has been the coach for nine of these 10 years and has made the Wolverines a powerhouse once again.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORKOsu Vs Texas Football

Record since 2013: 89-40 (.690)

When Coach Mike Gundy isn’t claiming he’s 40 (now 50) or the coaching staff getting stuck in the press box elevator at Reser Stadium, the Cowboys have been a very solid program. They’re still in the Sooners’ shadow, however.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 87-41 (.680)

This possibly soon-to-be Pac-12 member has been a good Mountain West team and now Brady Hoke is attempting to finish what Rocky Long started. What that is remains to be seen.

Central Florida Knights

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 86-41 (.677)

Considering the record, it’s a bit shocking (like Oregon) has had four head coaches during this span. If the playoffs had been expanded in the middle of the last decade, the Knights surely would have been there. Now Gus Malzahn will attempt to keep UCF at the top.

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record since 2013: 86-41 (.671)

The Bearcats have had an exciting offense over the last 10 years and has had a taste of the big time with losses to Georgia in 2020 (24-21, Peach Bowl) and 2021 to Alabama (27-6, Cotton Bowl).

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 86-41 (.671)

Usually a middle-of-the-road program in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes’ overall mark is better than one would expect.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Record since 2013: 85-41 (.670)

One could argue Penn State is still recovering after the sex abuse scandal, but considering the program was on the verge of being eliminated, it’s a minor miracle it’s done so well since.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 83-42 (.664)

Over the past few years, Utah has been the best Pac-12 team. They’ve been a thorn in the side of Oregon and USC and have been to the last two Rose Bowls.

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 84-44 (.656)

Probably better known for a tragic airplane accident and “We Are Marshall,” the Thundering Herd has been a solid C-USA program out of West Virginia.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 83-43 (.659)

Most teams would be happy with this record over 10 seasons, but the Seminoles think they need to be better. After the embarrassing Rose Bowl loss to Oregon, Florida State hasn’t quite been the same since and are still chasing down past glory.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 83-43 (.659)

It took Jimmy Lake two years to destroy what Chris Petersen built and now Kalen DeBoer is attempting to fix it and so far, so good for the Huskies. Despite Lake, it’s been a good decade for the Dawgs with a Rose Bowl and even a College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan State Spartans

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record since 2013: 81-43 (.653)

It seems like the Spartans are on the verge of greatness, but can never get over the hill for whatever reason. They would be happy with this record, but with the Wolverines doing as well as they are, the Spartans naturally want more.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Record since 2013: 81-44 (.648)

USC should be better than this record. Every Trojan fan can thank Clay Helton for underachieving. But now with Lincoln Riley at the helm and a reigning Heisman winner at quarterback, the Men of Troy could finally return to the playoffs in their last season in the Pac-12.

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record since 2013: 81-47 (.633)

Coach Mike Norvell won at a .717 clip in his four seasons at Memphis, but current coach Ryan Silverfield (21-16) hasn’t been able to duplicate that success, yet.

