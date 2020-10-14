Oregon Ducks OL Chris Randazzo opts out of 2020 college football season

Dylan Mickanen

The Oregon Ducks have had another opt-out for the 2020 college football season.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Chris Randazzo has opted out of the upcoming Pac-12 season due to COVID-19 concerns, head coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday afternoon.

Randazzo is currently taking classes at Oregon and will rejoin the team for activities following the conclusion of the season.  

"Chris Randazzo will opt-out for the season," said Cristobal. "It is a covid opt-out, so he will be returning and joining us. He's in classes now, but he will rejoin the team in activities in the springtime."

Radazzo was a consensus three-star signee from the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted as a freshman. As a sophomore, he appeared in one game against Nevada. He likely was going to be a backup right guard or right tackle if he were to play this season.  

