Oregon Ducks OL Chris Randazzo opts out of 2020 college football season

The Oregon Ducks have had another opt-out for the 2020 college football season.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Chris Randazzo has opted out of the upcoming Pac-12 season due to COVID-19 concerns, head coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Randazzo (redshirt sophomore OL) has opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 concerns, says Mario Cristobal. #GoDucks — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) October 14, 2020

Randazzo is currently taking classes at Oregon and will rejoin the team for activities following the conclusion of the season.

"Chris Randazzo will opt-out for the season," said Cristobal. "It is a covid opt-out, so he will be returning and joining us. He's in classes now, but he will rejoin the team in activities in the springtime."

Radazzo was a consensus three-star signee from the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted as a freshman. As a sophomore, he appeared in one game against Nevada. He likely was going to be a backup right guard or right tackle if he were to play this season.

