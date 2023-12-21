Oregon Ducks officially sign best recruiting class in school history

Dan Lanning has officially done something better than any other coach in Oregon Ducks school history.

He is now the owner of the best recruiting class in school history.

With 25 signings on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Ducks official inked the best recruiting class in school history. According to 247Sports, Oregon’s 2024 class has 290.33 total points in the composite rankings, which is the most of any Ducks’ class. Previously, it was Mario Cristobal’s 2021 recruiting class which was the top dog, with 287.67 points.

“I think it shows the staff and the program’s work that they’ve put forward, and the vision for the program and where we’re headed,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “The best way to enhance your team is to enhance your talent, and then it goes to developing that talent. We have that, so we’ve got a great chance to be successful here.”

At the moment, Oregon’s class ranks 5th best in the nation, and there is a chance that it can improve in the next 24 hours, with 4-star DL Jericho Johnson scheduled to announce his commitment on Thursday. The Ducks are currently the heavy favorite to land him.

We’ve always know that Lanning was as good as anyone when it comes to recruiting, and he has now proven it, getting a second-straight top-10 class, and now putting the 2024 class in school history as the best we’ve ever seen in Eugene.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire