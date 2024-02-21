Oregon Ducks officially remove Hawaii game from 2024 football schedule

There has been a lot of reporting over the last couple of months, both from John Canzano and The Oregonian’s James Crepea, that the Oregon Ducks were not going to end up traveling down to Hawaii to kick off the 2024 football season against the Rainbow Warriors.

That move is now official, with Oregon removing that game from their 2024 schedule online.

According to Canzano, the Ducks — who had an extra 13th game on their schedule for this year — asked Hawaii to drop the game in order to balance out their slate. The Rainbow Warriors also have a dilemma going on with their football stadium, with their longtime home, Aloha Stadium, being closed in 2020 for safety reasons. Since then, the team has been playing games in a 15,000-seat capacity venue.

There are hopes that Oregon and Hawaii can reschedule their non-conference date for the future, but at the moment nothing has been solidified. For the time being, the Ducks will kick off their 2024 campaign on August 31st at home against the Idaho Vandals.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire